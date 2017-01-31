Columbus police use pepper spray to disperse protesters

Hundreds of people gathered downtown Monday night and blocked a major intersection, prompting police action

Demonstrators hold signs at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during a demonstration to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)
Demonstrators hold signs at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during a demonstration to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order that bars citizens of seven predominantly Muslim-majority countries from entering the U.S., Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Branden Camp)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police in Columbus have used pepper spray to break up a large crowd of people that gathered to protest President Donald Trump’s ban on travelers from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Hundreds of people gathered downtown Monday night and blocked a major intersection, prompting police action.

Earlier Monday, protesters held a peaceful gathering at the Statehouse before some began marching through the city, chanting and carrying signs.

As the crowd grew and people began to block the intersection, police warned them that if they didn’t move they’d be forced to use pepper spray. After officers failed to push the crowd back, they used the spray.

The crowd eventually dispersed and the intersection reopened.

