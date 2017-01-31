Contest underway in Mercer County for new business ideas

The E-center at LindenPointe in Hermitage is teaming up with Ben Franklin Technology Partners for the business startup competition

A new business startup competition is underway in Mercer County.

The E-center at LindenPointe in Hermitage is teaming up with Ben Franklin Technology Partners for the business startup competition.

Anyone with a working business plan can enter the contest. LindenPointe Executive Director Ketaki Desai said investments in small, new and innovative business ideas are important to the community.

“We believe that will bring talent, innovation and just this energy and excitement back into the region. We need that. We need that, especially in today’s world. Talent is everywhere,” Desai said.

The focus is on new technology but there are no hard lines about what the new concepts can be.

“It doesn’t have to be an app; it doesn’t have to be something that is specifically I.T., but anything that is new technology we will accept,” Desai said.

Companies that are chosen will receive $25,000 and space at the E-center.

Winners need to be located in Mercer County for the first 20 weeks.

COMPETITION APPLICATION AND DEADLINES

