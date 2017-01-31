Defendant in Warren Twp. biker shooting appears in court

Gardner is accused of shooting three people in a shoot-out between two biker groups in Warren Township last summer

WARREN TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The attorney representing James Gardner told a judge that he is still waiting for evidence to prepare his defense.

Attorney David Rouzzo said it has been more than a month since he requested a bill of particulars from the prosecutor’s office. Just Tuesday morning, he filed a supplemental discovery request for DNA and ballistic evidence.

Gardner was indicted in November on charges of aggravated murder and felonious assault in connection with the shooting at Shorty’s Place.

Police say he’s a member of the group called Forever Two Wheelz (FTW) and is accused of firing the shot that killed Jason Moore and injuring Andrew Claypool and Walter Hughes.

He’s set to stand trial in April.

