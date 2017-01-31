East Boys hold off Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – East held off Struthers 64-58 Tuesday night in the WKBN High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV.

Larry Ransom led the Panthers with 17 points and 9 rebounds. Keshonn Loury finished with 12 points in the win for the Panthers. Calvaughn Bryant added 11 points, while De’amonte Pagan also reached double-figures with 10.

The Wildcats were led by Andrew Carbon who tallied 16 points and 8 rebounds. AJ Musolino tallied 11 points and 5 rebounds.

Struthers drops to 13-5 overall on the season. The Wildcats return to action Friday at Poland.

East improves to 10-7 on the season. The Panthers visit Lakeside on Friday night.