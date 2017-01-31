Former Valley eye doctor sentenced for assaulting woman

Kenneth Kuhn was sentenced to 100 days in jail

Kenneth Kuhn, sentenced to jail for domestic violence.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Boardman man who worked as an eye doctor in the Valley was sentenced to 100 days in jail for a domestic violence charge.

Kenneth Kuhn pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced Tuesday in Mahoning County Court of Common Pleas.

Kuhn was arrested in August after a woman reported that he grabbed her and threatened to kill her.

The woman said Kuhn grabbed her by the hair and neck, pulled her sunglasses off and broke them. She said he then threatened to “throw [her] into the pool and drown [her,]” according to a police report.

During his arrest, police said Kuhn was uncooperative and yelled at officers.

At the time, he was on probation for a past telephone harassment conviction and for violating the terms of a 2014 domestic violence conviction.

Kuhn’s optometry license was suspended last year for sales tax evasion, telephone harassment and domestic violence convictions. He also failed to comply with a consent agreement, saying he wouldn’t drink alcohol, according to the State Optometry Board.

