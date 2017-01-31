Gale “Cokie” Lee (Thorsby) Kerr Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Gale “Cokie” L. Kerr, 65, of Liberty Township, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at her residence.

Cokie was born November 4, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Edward and Gale (Hennessy) Thorsby.

She was a 1969 graduate of Liberty High School.

Cokie had worked as a PBX operator for General Fireproofing for ten years and then had worked at the YMCA in Niles for three years where she loved being around and interacting with the youth there.

She was a member of Church Hill United Methodist Church.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Danny Kerr, Sr., whom she married in 1973; her daughter, Becky Wendel of Warren and her son, Danny Kerr, Jr. of North Carolina; a granddaughter, Phobe Morton; sisters, Kathy Gainard of Liberty Township and Faye Megla of Novelty, Ohio.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Edward Thorsby, Jr.

Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 4, 6:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to Angels Welfare League, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Rd. Vienna, Ohio.

