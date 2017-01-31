Grove City Boys roll past Hickory

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (WKBN) – Grove City handled Hickory 65-31 in boys’ high school basketball action Tuesday night.

With the win, the Eagles remain unbeaten in Region 5 play.

Logan Lutz led the way with 15 points for the Eagles, while Martin Beatty added 12 points in the win. Isaac Thrasher also reached double-figures with 10 points on the night.

Brandon Beader was the lone player in double figures. He finished with 11.

Grove City improves to 14-4 overall (10-0 in Region 5).

Hickory drops to 8-10 on the season (4-6 in Region 5).