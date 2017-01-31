JobsNow: Information technology — ‘the heart of any organization’

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – There are plenty of jobs available for people who have computer skills beyond just opening emails and surfing the internet.

If you can fix problems on the computer when there is an error, the information technology (IT) field could be for you.

Every company needs techs but most struggle to know what those people should do.

“There’s so many aspects of it, it’s very difficult for one person to know it all,” said Ralph Blanco, owner and CEO of ECMSI, an IT firm in Struthers.

The simple answer is techs manage a computer network, operating system, backups, security, and even email.

You can get a degree in two years and those who get hired are constantly involved.

“Set up their own little networks at home. They love the technology and they’re not just going to school to learn it because they feel they’re going to get a good paying job, but they really love it,” Blanco said.

Information techs provide infrastructure and application support. That could include setting up PCs, understanding routers, configuring the internet or wireless, or providing a good understanding of content filtering and anti-virus.

The job pays well because most companies don’t want them to leave.

“It is the heart of any organization. It’s no longer a commodity, so the demands of it are growing,” Blanco said.

When a company has a computer-related problem, it wants it solved as quickly as possible. One of the biggest skills required for techs is something that can’t really be taught — problem-solving.

Blanco said there are often many different ways to solve each problem.

“You have to sit back and focus on what the best route is to get to the end result.”

He recommended working in the field — even if it’s at Best Buy — to get started. There’s plenty of time and room to advance in the field.

For more information about IT or to see jobs available in the field, visit the Ohio Means Jobs website.

