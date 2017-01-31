Jury awards $14.5 million to Wellsville couple in cerebral palsy case

The couple's lawsuit blamed Penn Highlands' Clearfield Hospital and Dr. Thomas Carnevale for their son's cerebral palsy

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (AP) – A federal jury says a Pennsylvania hospital and obstetrician should pay a Wellsville couple $14.5 million after delivery mistakes left their son with cerebral palsy.

The (Johnstown) Tribune-Democrat reports the jury on Monday awarded Nicole Welker and Justin Brinkley $3 million for the boy’s pain, suffering and lost earnings, and $11.5 million for his future medical care.

The boy, identified only by his initials, cannot talk, walk or sit up, even though he’s 4½ years old.

The couple’s lawsuit, filed in federal court, Johnstown, blamed Penn Highlands’ Clearfield Hospital and Dr. Thomas Carnevale.

The couple’s attorneys contend the doctor gave Welker the drug Pitocin to speed up the boy’s birth, but say that left the baby unable to breathe properly between contractions.

Attorneys for the doctor and hospital didn’t immediately comment Tuesday.

