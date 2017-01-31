Massive 35,000 square foot NFL store is size of football field

Wess Moore, Nexstar Published: Updated:
NFL super store

HOUSTON (NEXSTAR MEDIA) — You can’t go to the Super Bowl without bringing home a souvenir and at the Super Bowl, the souvenir shop is super-sized.

At 35,000 square feet, the store is fittingly the size of a football field.

One look and you’re in awe and even the workers, like Aldo Valades, have to look twice.

“It’s amazing. It truly is. Not only do you get to shop, you get to experience the NFL,” Valades said.

You want it? They got it. They literally have a little bit of everything, including interactive stations. Just don’t forget your wallet.

Houston resident Joey Blackwell described the store like a “rodeo” but all about football.

Michelle Garcia says there’s something for every fan.

“They’ve got everything from $3.99 to hundreds of dollars, so they’ve got something for everybody here,” she said.

The shop is located at 1001 Avendia de las Americas in Houston and free to the public. It’s open daily through Super Bowl Sunday.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s