McDonald’s balance overpowers Lisbon

Braedon Poole led 5 Lisbon players in double figures in a 90-71 win Tuesday

By Published: Updated:
Braedon Poole led 5 Lisbon players in double figures in a 90-71 win Tuesday.

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald boys basketball team defeated Lisbon, 90-71 Tuesday in an ITCL showdown at McDonald High School.

Braedon Poole led 5 Lisbon players in double figures with a team-high 20 points. Joe Raggazine had 19 points, Dylan Portolese 17, Zach Rasile 14, and Evan Magill finished with 12 points.

Lisbon (11-6) was led by Justin Sweeney with a game-high 32 points. Seth Stokes added 16 points, while Colin Sweeney had 12.

McDonald came into the week ranked 2nd in the State in the latest AP Division IV poll. With the win, the Blue Devils improve to 16-1 on the season.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s