McDonald’s balance overpowers Lisbon

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The McDonald boys basketball team defeated Lisbon, 90-71 Tuesday in an ITCL showdown at McDonald High School.

Braedon Poole led 5 Lisbon players in double figures with a team-high 20 points. Joe Raggazine had 19 points, Dylan Portolese 17, Zach Rasile 14, and Evan Magill finished with 12 points.

Lisbon (11-6) was led by Justin Sweeney with a game-high 32 points. Seth Stokes added 16 points, while Colin Sweeney had 12.

McDonald came into the week ranked 2nd in the State in the latest AP Division IV poll. With the win, the Blue Devils improve to 16-1 on the season.