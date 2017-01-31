Medical cap provides new information on Alzheimer’s disease

PHOENIX, Ariz. (WKBN) – A new medical device that looks like a swim cap could be a big breakthrough for millions of people with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Banner Health in Phoenix, Arizona is starting the first phase of a clinical trial with what they call the NeuroEM.

The device uses electromagnetic waves that help with memory loss.  Patients wear the cap for an hour, twice a day, for two months. Patients don’t feel anything or hear anything from the cap.

Doctors say the treatment will not reverse Alzheimer’s, but they’re optimistic it will at least stop the disease from progressing.

The group is looking for patients to help with the study. Interest participants can find more information at bannerhealth.com

