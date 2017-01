WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Niles man was sentenced to 25 years to live for the rape of a five-year-old girl.

Gilbert Skeins, Jr. was convicted of rape and gross sexual imposition charges earlier this month.

Skeins was arrested in April on the charges. He was accused of raping the girl in February of 2016.

Skeins appeared in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas on Tuesday, where he was sentenced.