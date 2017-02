NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Niles has five new firefighters Tuesday night — including the department’s first female firefighter.

Niles Mayor Tom Scarnecchia swore in Abigail Cline.

She becomes the first woman to ever to serve in the Niles Fire Department.

Cline previously worked part-time with the Liberty Fire Department and Western Reserve Joint Fire District. There, she was recognized with the life-saving award.

The new firefighters will start next week.