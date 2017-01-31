Ohio HS Boys’ Basketball Draw: Looking Ahead

OHSAA High School Boys’ Basketball Playoffs: Looking ahead at the field

Draw is set for Sunday, February 12 at 2 pm

Division I

Alliance District

Last Year’s District Championship: Harding 48 Lake 42

Fitch (3-11)

…Won last 2 after losing their previous 3 contests by 9 points or less.

Boardman (11-3)

…The Spartans have put together resume building wins over Louisville, Struthers, East, Steubenville, Poland and Harding so far this season.

Akron East (4-13)

East (9-7)

…Since the beginning of the year, the Panthers have lost to Canfield, Boardman, Ursuline and Harding by 5-points or less.

Ellet (12-3)

Howland (7-9)

…Howland has won 6 of their last 8 including victories over Canfield and Jefferson.

Lake (12-4)

Louisville (9-7)

Kent Roosevelt (2-12)

Akron Springfield (6-9)

Harding (10-6)

…Playing one of the toughest schedules in this part of the state, Harding has won 6 in a row by knocking off the likes of Boardman, Canfield and East during that stretch.

Division II

Boardman District

Last year’s District Championship: Ursuline 73 Poland 61

Canfield (8-8)

…The Cardinals have dropped 4 of their last 5.

Mooney (4-10)

…These Cardinals have fallen in 10 of their last 12

Girard (8-8)

…Since the calendar was turned to 2017, Girard is 5-2.

Hubbard (5-11)

…Hubbard has strung together strong performances against Jefferson (loss by 3), West Branch (won by 8), Girard (loss by 2), Canfield (loss by 5) and Lakeview (won by 16) in the past three and a half weeks.

Lakeview (7-10)

…The Bulldogs have lost their last four outings.

Niles (5-11)

…Niles has lost three of their last four.

Poland (10-4)

…Poland has won 6 of their last 7.

Salem (7-9)

…Salem has run off 3 wins in their last 5 games.

Southeast (1-15)

…The Pirates opened the year with a victory; have lost all 15 since.

Struthers (12-4)

…Struthers has rebounded nicely after their loss last Tuesday to Jefferson by reeling off two straight wins.

Ursuline (10-5)

…The Irish rebounded from their 18-point loss to Massillon by handing Canton Central Catholic a 7-point setback on Saturday.

West Branch (5-10)

…The Warriors have lost two in a row since their 49-43 win over Minerva at home on January 20.

Division III

Salem District

Last year’s District Championship: St. Thomas Aquinas 55 Tuslaw 49

Canton Central Catholic (7-8)

Columbiana (6-10)

…The Clippers have won their last three.

Crestview (1-14)

…The Rebels have dropped their last 6 contests.

East Palestine (6-10)

…Since beginning the season with a 5-5 record, the Bulldogs have fallen in 5 of their last 6.

Fairless (3-12)

Akron Manchester (9-7)

Campbell Memorial (3-11)

…Three of Memorial’s last 5 losses have been by 4-points or less.

South Range (17-0)

…The Raiders have outscored their opponents this year by average of 26-points.

Springfield (12-3)

…The Tigers have won 4 of their last 5 since dropping a January 10 contest to Western Reserve (64-58).

St. Thomas Aquinas (8-7)

Tuslaw (7-8)

United (8-7)

…The Golden Eagles return home on Friday where they’ve been 5-3 team.

Waterloo (8-8)

…The Vikings have won 4 of their last 6 games.

Warren District

Last year’s District Championship: Newton Falls 49 Garrettsville Garfield 45

Berkshire (6-9)

Brookfield (4-11)

…Since December 23, Brookfield has posted a 2-6 record.

Cardinal (3-11)

Champion (8-9)

…The Golden Flashes have rebounded from their 4-game skid in the beginning of the month to register wins in 3 of their last 6.

Garrettsville Garfield (10-5)

Grand Valley (11-5)

…The Mustangs’ five losses came at the hands of Py Valley (by 2), twice to Jefferson, Edgewood and Bristol.

LaBrae (14-0)

…The Vikings have outscored their opposition by 19 points this season.

Liberty (3-13)

…The Leopards have lost 11 of their last 12.

Mineral Ridge (1-14)

…The Rams have been feisty as they’ve lost to Sebring and Badger by a total of 7 points in the last five days.

Newton Falls (9-7)

…Since beginning the season with a 1-4 mark, Newton Falls have run off 8 wins in the last 11 outings.

Pymatuning Valley (11-4)

…The Lakers began the campaign with a 2-2 record; Py Valley is 9-2 since.

Rootstown (8-6)

Division IV

Orwell District

Last year’s District Championship: Cornerstone Christian 68 Bristol 50

Badger(9-7)

…The Braves have won 4 of their last 5

Bloomfield (1-12)

…The Cardinals’ lone win on the season was a 29-28 victory over Agape Christian.

Bristol (15-1)

…The Panthers have run off 13 straight wins.

Southington Chalker (8-8)

…The Wildcats have lost four consecutive games since opening up the season with a 8-4 mark.

Cornerstone Christian (12-4)

…Won the 2016 Division IV State Championship

Fairport Harding (1-15)

Warren JFK (9-4)

…The Eagles have knocked off Trinity (79-54) and St. Thomas Aquinas (71-69) within the last week.

Lordstown (5-10)

…The Red Devils began the 2016-17 season with a 3-2 record.

Maplewood (12-5)

…The Rockets have won 6 of their last 8 since January 3.

Newbury (3-12)

…Newbury has lost four in a row since their January 10th win over Mathews.

Richmond Heights (8-9)

…First March in the Orwell District

Ashtabula St. John (12-4)

Windham (8-8)

…The Bombers stunned Southington on January 20 (74-72) and have won two more since then.

Struthers District

Last year’s District Championship: McDonald 67 Wellsville 48

Lisbon (11-5)

…Lisbon saw their 5-game win streak come to a close on Friday against Wellsville.

East Canton (3-11)

Heartland Christian (0-14)

…Senior Ben Burgess has averaged 21-points through 14 games this season.

Heritage Christian (6-9)

Jackson-Milton (5-11)

…The Blue Jays have dropped their last four games since topping Lordstown on January 14.

Leetonia (4-11)

…The Bears have won three of their last four including a 6-point win over Southern on Friday.

Lowellville (7-9)

…The Rockets began 2016-17 with a 0-4 record; since their loss to McDonald on December 16 – they’ve posted wins in 7 of their last 12.

Mathews (3-13)

…Mathews has lost their last 7 outings.

McDonald (15-1)

…The Blue Devils lone loss was in overtime to South Range on January 17. They’ve won 3 straight since then.

Sebring (8-8)

…The Trojans had the challenge of facing McDonald and South Range within a 5-day period. They knocked off Ridge on the road on Friday to even their record.

Southern (4-13)

…The Indians have lost six in a row which included close losses to Lowellville and Leetonia as well as Beaver Local.

Valley Christian (5-6)

…The Eagles hold a 3-point win over Warren JFK (who was ranked 10th at the time).

Wellsville (13-2)

…Wellsville has won 5 in a row since their January 7th loss to McDonald.

Western Reserve (12-3)

…The Blue Devils have notched wins over Wellsville and Springfield this year while falling just short to McDonald (in overtime) and to Struthers (by 5).