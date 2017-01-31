PennDot reduces speed limit on some highways

Crews are working to keep highways clear but drivers could encounter snow-covered roads.

Published: Updated:
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation snow plow.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WKBN) – Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on several roadways in the region.

Drivers are urged to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following highways:

  • Interstate 79 in Erie, Crawford and Mercer counties;
  • Interstate 90 in Erie County; and
  • Interstate 86 in Erie County.

The department is asking drivers to allow plenty of space near plow trucks and never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading material.

