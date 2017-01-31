Player of the Game: Columbiana’s Alexis Cross

By Published:
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Columbiana’s Alexis Cross was named Player of the Game for her play in the Clippers’ thrilling  98-97 double-overtime win over Lisbon in the High School Basketball Game of the Week on MyYTV on January 30th.

The award is sponsored by Knight Line Embroidery and Screen Printing.

Cross finished with game-high 39 points, with 9 rebounds and 4 assists in the victory. That includes a game-tying three-pointer in the final seconds of regulation to send the game to the first extra session.

