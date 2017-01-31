Road check: Major highways mostly clear, more snow coming

Major highways across the Valley are mostly clear and wet. Many side roads remain snow-covered

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As the snow continues to fall early Tuesday morning, the bulk of the accumulation is staying in northern Trumbull County, but snow showers are expected to continue through the area.

Major highways across the Valley are mostly clear and wet. Many side roads remain snow-covered.

Interstates 680 and 80 are mostly clear and wet. Route 11 is mostly clear with small patches of snow in some areas. The condition of Route 11 becomes more snow covered heading north past Route 305.

The snow is expected to continue throughout the morning and road conditions could change.

Justin Chesnic with the Ohio Department of Transportation said crews are keeping a close eye on the air temperature and road surface. Right now they are working to pretreat the roads in anticipation of accumulating snow.

“Right now it is cold and it is dark. There is no sun on the pavement so we are going to apply those extra materials. Once the sun comes up traffic starts warming that pavement temperature and then we don’t have to use as much material,” Chesnic said.

This is a developing story. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First This Morning for a live look at road conditions across the Valley. 

