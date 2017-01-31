Salem boy dies after flu-related illness

Columbiana County health officials are stressing the importance of early treatment for flu-like symptoms

By Published:
Cold and Flu Season Medicines Generic

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Local health officials are stressing the importance of early treatment after a 6-year-old Salem boy died after getting Influenza A.

The boy was taken to Salem Regional Medical Center after getting sick on Friday. He passed away at Akron Children’s Hospital, where he was transferred.

He was a kindergarten student at St. Paul School.

There has been only one other case of the flu requiring hospitalization this season in Columbiana County. That child has since recovered.

Health officials say if you’re child gets flu-like symptoms, they should be taken to the hospital.

WKBN is talking to officials about the signs and symptoms of the flu, and what you should do if your child develops symptoms. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at 5 p.m. for updates. 

