Senate committee approves DeVos for education secretary

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the more controversial of Donald Trump’s cabinet nominees has won committee approval.

The education committee Tuesday approved the nomination of Betsy DeVos to be education secretary, after a clash by Republican and Democratic senators over the nomination.

Democrat Patty Murray charged that DeVos has spent her family’s wealth to push “extreme anti-student ideology.”

The nomination will now be sent to the full Senate.

At her confirmation hearing earlier this week, DeVos faced tough questions regarding her contributions to the Republican Party, her support of charter schools, her views on LGBT rights, sexual assault and other matters.

In ethics documents, DeVos, a wealthy Republican donor and school choice activist, pledged to divest her interests in the companies within 90 days of her confirmation.

Democrats and labor unions have protested DeVos’ candidacy, saying she intends to dismantle public education in favor of charter and private schools. They have also voiced concern that her family’s multi-million dollar contributions to Republican candidates and groups constitute a conflict of interest.

