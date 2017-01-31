Shirley Louise Drummond Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Shirley Louise Drummond, 79, of Warren, Ohio passed away Tuesday, January 31, 2017, at her home.

She was born November 11, 1937, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Marion (Chandler) Drummond.

Shirley retired from Ames Department store after 30 years of service and was a member of Central Baptist Church.

She is survived by her niece, Maranda Leonard of Niles, Ohio; brother, Larry Drummond of Niles, Ohio; sisters, Leona Bailey of Warren, Ohio and Peggy Samulka of Niles, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Shirley was preceded in death by her brother, Lawrence “Buck” Drummond and sister, Ellen Greene.

Services will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2017, at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Pastor Mikel Lagaras will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park, Warren, Ohio.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 2 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.