Smoot sinks Memorial; Brookfield snaps two-game skid

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Trailing by a single point (56-55), Brookfield’s Nate Smoot was fouled with 5.7 seconds remaining. He made both free throws to give the Warriors a 57-56 win over visiting Campbell Memorial. Smoot finished with 15 points as he sank 4 of 6 from the free throw line.

Brian Hiner led Brookfield in scoring with 21 points (7-9 FG) and rebounding (12) as he finished with 5 blocked shots. Chad Filipovich made 4 three-point baskets to close out the contest with 14 points.

The Warriors (5-11) snap their two-game losing skid.

The Red Devils (3-12) were paced by Trey Edwards’ 18 points (7-11 FT). Darion Jones and Devontay Johnson added 12 and 9 points respectively.

Memorial will face Liberty at home on Friday. Brookfield will travel to Girard in three days.