Storm Team 27: Breezy, rain/snow mix

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Snow showers continue through the day.  It is possible for rain to mix with the snow early this afternoon.  The heavier snow will fall in the snowbelt into the late afternoon and evening. Colder temperatures and a small risk for snow showers will stick around through Wednesday.

Forecast

Today: Breezy with scattered snow showers. Mixing with Rain this afternoon. (80%)
High: 35

Tonight: Breezy with scattered snow showers. Another 1″ possible. (60%)
Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)
High: 34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 24 Low: 18

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy.
High: 24 Low: 13

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (20%)
High: 25 Low: 12

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (Watching Storm) (60%)
High: 30 Low: 14

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (40%)
High: 29 Low: 22

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 29 Low: 18

