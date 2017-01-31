Storm Team 27: Breezy with snow

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Snow showers start the morning commute. Temperatures will climb into the middle 30s . Snow showers will continue through the day with 1 to 3 inches possible. The heavier snow will fall in the snowbelt into the late afternoon and evening. Colder temperatures and a small risk for snow showers will stick around through Wednesday.

Forecast

Today: Breezy with scattered snow showers. May Mix with Rain Early. Another 1’’-3’’ possible. (100%)

High: 35

Tonight: Breezy with scattered snow showers. Another 1″ possible. (70%)

Low: 28

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Chance for snow showers. (40%)

High: 34

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Isolated snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 24 Low: 18

Friday: Partly or mostly cloudy.

High: 24 Low: 13

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Small chance for a snow shower or flurry. (20%)

High: 25 Low: 12

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered snow showers. (Watching Storm) (60%)

High: 30 Low: 14

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for a snow shower. (40%)

High: 29 Low: 22

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 29 Low: 18

