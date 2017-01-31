Susan O. Peachey Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Susan O. Peachey, age 17, of Kinsman Rd., W. Salem Twp., Greenville, passed away Tuesday morning, January 31, 2017 in UPMC Children’s Hospital Pittsburgh, after a courageous battle with Cystic Fibrosis.

She was born in Summerset County on October 28, 1999 to Olen S. and Barbara Ann (Bender) Peachey.

Susan was a member of Stateline Amish Church (W. Salem Twp.) and she loved to babysit her nieces and nephews.

Survivors include her parents at home; four brothers, Marvin and Mary Peachey and their children, Ruth, Katie, Samuel and Rebecca of Somerset, Ohio, Mark and Sarah May Peachey and their child, Micah of Jamestown, Elmo and Antoinette Peachey and their child, Kaleb of Greensburg, Indiana and Harvey Peachey at home; sister, Fannie Fisher and her husband James of Jamestown; maternal grandparents, Harvey and Ellie Bender of Meyersdale, Pennsylvania; uncles, aunts and many cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be on Thursday, February 2 all day at Sam Weaver Residence 216 Stateline Rd., Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be on Friday, February 2 at Sam Weaver Residence 216 Stateline Rd., Jamestown, Pennsylvania with Bishop Joe Hostetler officiating.

A burial will be in Stateline Amish Cemetery in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. 366-368 S. Main St. Greenville, Pennsylvania.



