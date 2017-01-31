U.S. Marshals arrest one of Ohio’s most wanted fugitives in Florida

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – One of northern Ohio’s most wanted and dangerous fugitives is off the streets.

The U.S. Marshals arrested 52-year-old Owen Gunther, convicted of kidnapping and felonious assault, in Florida on Monday.

The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force in Youngstown followed leads there. Authorities said Gunther moved to Lake City, just west of Jacksonville.

He was wanted for nearly a year for a parole violation.

Gunther was featured as one of the “Dangerous Dozen” of the U.S. Marshals Most Wanted in Northern Ohio.

