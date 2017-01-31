US official says 872 refugees to be allowed in

The refugees are being granted waivers because they were ready for travel and stopping them would cause "undue hardship"

By Published:
Syrian refugees sit during an official welcome ceremony at Rome's Fiumicino international airport, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Italian government and church officials have welcomed 41 Syrian refugees at Rome's airport, saying they wanted to show solidarity at a time when the United States is sending refugees away and building walls to keep them out. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Syrian refugees sit during an official welcome ceremony at Rome's Fiumicino international airport, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017. Italian government and church officials have welcomed 41 Syrian refugees at Rome's airport, saying they wanted to show solidarity at a time when the United States is sending refugees away and building walls to keep them out. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior U.S. official says 872 refugees will be allowed into the United States this week despite the Trump administration executive order suspending the U.S. refugees program.

Kevin McAleenan, acting commissioner of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency, said these refugees would be granted waivers. He said that was allowed for under the order, in instances where refugees were ready for travel and stopping them would cause “undue hardship.”

McAleenan said this was being done in concert with the State Department. He said 872 refugees will be arriving this week and will be processed for waivers through the end of the week.

He was speaking at a news conference Tuesday about the administration’s new immigration restrictions, which also suspends arrival by nationals from seven predominantly Muslim nations.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s