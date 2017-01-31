Vickie L. Danso Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Vickie L. Danso, 64, passed away Tuesday evening, January 31, 2017 at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, Ohio, surrounded by her boys.

Vickie was born on May 28, 1952 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Chauncey and Edith (Woodward) Adams.

She was a 1970 graduate of Braceville High School and worked at Sajar Plastics for ten years until she became a proud homemaker to start her family. She also was employed at Walmart in Cortland as a greeter and retired in 2014.

She loved to bowl and was involved in the Warren Women’s League where she joined the 600 club. She also attended National Bowling Championships. She was an avid camper with her husband at Mosquito Lake Park and both were members of Friends of Mosquito Lake Park Inc. She also enjoyed crocheting and reading.

Vickie will be deeply missed by her loving husband, John A. Danso whom she married on October 10, 1977; her son Josh A. (John P.) Danso of Warren, Ohio; her two brothers, Larry (Ellie) Hane of Boardman and Richard Adams of Dresden, Ohio; a sister, Kathy Thomas; her niece, Teresa Adams and many other nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Vangie Hane, Beverley Settle, Clara Glaze, Sandy Love and Shirl Bell; her brothers, Neil Hane, George Hane, and Lyle Hane and her two best friends, Angie Hane and Barbara Danso.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 4, 2017 and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2017 at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, Ohio 44483 with funeral services starting at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, February 5.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Friends of Mosquito Lake State Park Inc in memory of Vickie Danso, located at 1439 St. Rt. 305 Cortland, Ohio 44410.

Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.robertsclarkchapel.com.

