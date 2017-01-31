What to do in Mahoning County? The new travel guide has some ideas

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new travel guide is going to help get the word out about fun and interesting things in Mahoning County.

The 2017 Travel Guide’s front cover is a drone picture of the Mr. Peanut bridge.

Visit Youngstown: Mahoning County 2017 Travel Guide (PDF)

It’s filled with 52 pages of bright, full-color pictures highlighting attractions, golf courses, wineries, craft breweries, and shopping destinations.

“We’ve gotten really good feedback. We try to incorporate really good photography. We try to present it in a way that’s easy to read,” said Linda Macala, with the Mahoning County Visitor’s Bureau.

There’s also a special section on coffee shops and where you can buy items with the Youngstown name or logo on it.

New this year is a segment explaining the Youngstown shift whistle and a popular wedding tradition that many people don’t realize started in the city.

“We also have something in there about the Youngstown cookie table, again, a Youngstown tradition. We have that on our ‘For Your Sweet Tooth’ page that highlights some local bake shops,” Macala said.

She said the bureau wanted to show people the variety of experiences they can have in Youngstown and throughout Mahoning County.

One hundred thousand guides were printed. They’re available at all turnpike rest stops, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

This weekend, they’re being handed out at the AAA travel show in Columbus.

