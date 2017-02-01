Accused Trumbull Co. ATV joyride ringleader in jail yet again

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The so-called ringleader of an illegal off-road vehicle rally is in the Trumbull County Jail once again.

Jail records show 23-year-old Trevor Hall was booked Tuesday afternoon on a probation violation. WKBN 27 First News is working to find out what the violation was.

Hall was arrested in September of 2015 after police said he organized the “Bikes Up Guns Down Warren City Ride Out” where about 70 off-road vehicles traveled around the county on public streets.

Police said ATV, 4-wheeler, and dirt bike riders were popping wheelies and running red lights during the joyride.

Shortly after the incident, Hall told WKBN they weren’t doing those things until police started chasing them.

Officers said they heard a different story, with some of the riders telling them the purpose of the joyride was to “disrupt police service.”

Hall was back in jail in October of 2015, accused of riding a dirt bike on city streets and driving under suspension.

