Candidates emerge in local races on deadline to file for primary

Ballots in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties have officially been filled -- many with familiar names in local politics

Mahoning County voting

(WKBN) – Wednesday was the deadline for filing petitions to run in Ohio’s primary this spring.

The ballots in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana counties have officially been filled — many with familiar names in local politics.

Democratic candidates in Trumbull County

Republican candidates in Trumbull County

In Trumbull County, the race for Niles Municipal Judge will be one to watch. Chris Shaker, Gil Blair, Terry Swauger, and John Gargano all filed as Democrats.

Meanwhile, in Mahoning County, the race for Youngstown Mayor is already heating up between Democrats John McNally and Jamael Tito Brown.

Candidates in Mahoning County

Other major races include Youngstown Council President and Youngstown Municipal Judge.

There are five candidates for council president — former council member DeMain Kitchen, Cynthia Wilson, Councilman Mike Ray, former Councilman John Swierz, and Young Tensley.

For Youngstown Municipal Court Judge, Attorney Carla Baldwin and current Mahoning County Magistrate Anthony Sertick both filed before the deadline.

In Struthers, the municipal court race will see three Democrats and a Republican vying for the seat. Attorney Damian DeGenova, sitting visiting judge for over a decade Jamie Dunn, son of the current municipal judge James Lanzo, and current Struthers Law Director Dominic Leone all applied.

Candidates in Columbiana County

The primary is May 2, 2017.

