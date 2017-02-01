Colleen M. Burns Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Colleen M. Burns passed away Wednesday, February 1.

Colleen was born on January 6, 1930 in Warren, Ohio to Eva (McKinley) and Albert J. Hines.

She worked at the former Farrell Osteopathic Hospital.

She enjoyed spending time with her family camping and fishing off the pontoon boat, going to her parent’s cabin in the mountains and spending time with her grandsons and great grandsons.

Colleen is survived by her two daughters, Patti Burns and Cindy (Don) George; grandsons, Joe (fiancee Kristi Jean) Wisnowski and Cody (Angie) George; great-grandsons, Lukas and Owen George; a brother, Al (Peggy) Hines; sister-in-law, Ruth Careless and several nieces and nephews.

Preceding her in death are her parents; husband, Joseph T. Burns; two brothers, Donald Hines and George “Gig” Burns; sisters, Rose Morton and Sara Koches; sister-in-law, Gerry Burns; brothers-in-law, Ben Koches and Rich Morton and her mother and father-in-law.

Visitation will be Monday, February 6 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory in Hermitage.

Memorial Service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

