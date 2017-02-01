Downtown buildings shot up in Youngstown

Three buildings were hit by gunfire

By Published: Updated:
The Wells Building in Youngstown, Ohio was hit by gunfire.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A recently renovated historical building and other businesses were hit by gunfire early Wednesday morning in downtown Youngstown.

Street department workers notified Youngstown police that several windows in the Wells Building, 201 West Federal St., were shot out, according to a police report.

Officers indicated that three large glass windows were shattered and each had a single hole through the glass, which appeared to be from a pellet gun, the report stated.

In another incident, the plate glass window of the Huntington Bank Building and a window of the Nationwide insurance office, both on West Federal Street, were also shot out.

A witness told police they saw a person hanging out the window of a car that was going around shooting buildings with what looked like a pellet gun.

Businesses shot in downtown Youngstown

The Wells building was built in 1915 and was recently renovated by Strollo Architects. The restoration project included a new first floor office space and four new apartments on the upper three floors.

The renovations were part of a $4 million downtown revitalization project.

The vandalism is under investigation.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s