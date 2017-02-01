Downtown buildings shot up in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A recently renovated historical building and other businesses were hit by gunfire early Wednesday morning in downtown Youngstown.

Street department workers notified Youngstown police that several windows in the Wells Building, 201 West Federal St., were shot out, according to a police report.

Officers indicated that three large glass windows were shattered and each had a single hole through the glass, which appeared to be from a pellet gun, the report stated.

In another incident, the plate glass window of the Huntington Bank Building and a window of the Nationwide insurance office, both on West Federal Street, were also shot out.

A witness told police they saw a person hanging out the window of a car that was going around shooting buildings with what looked like a pellet gun.

Businesses shot in downtown Youngstown View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Huntington Bank Nationwide Insurance The Wells Building

The Wells building was built in 1915 and was recently renovated by Strollo Architects. The restoration project included a new first floor office space and four new apartments on the upper three floors.

The renovations were part of a $4 million downtown revitalization project.

The vandalism is under investigation.