Edith M. (Starbuck) Berger Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Edith M. (Starbuck) Berger, 96 of Copeland Oaks, Sebring and formerly of North Georgetown passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2017.

Edith was born on September 26, 1920 in Colrain, Ohio to Louis and Myrtle (Ferguson) Starbuck.

Having lived most of her life in the Salem North Georgetown area, Edith was a member of the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in North Georgetown and the E.L.C.W.

Edith and her husband, Claude whom she married on November 27, 1939, were life-long area farmers. He preceded her in death on April 30, 2005.

Survivors include Carol Iler of Salem, Jim (Louise) Berger of Erie, Pennsylvania., John (Suzie) Berger of North Georgetown, Dan (Bev) Berger of Greenford, Sally (Jim Harder) Berger of Mount Vernon and Marty (Doug) Dye of Beloit; 29 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Harry Starbuck and Ray Starbuck; sisters, Lena Althouse, Helen Moser, Sara Schaefer and Margaret McConnell; a son-in-law, Larry Iler and great-grandson, Wilson Patterson.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, February 4 at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in North Georgetown at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kenneth Scheck II officiating.

The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the church from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at North Georgetown Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 27485 Main Street, PO Box 2, North Georgetown, Ohio 44665 or Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44512.

