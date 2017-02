WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Fitch Lady Falcons have won five of their last six contest after their 67-45 victory over Harding. Natalie Lynn led Fitch with 15 points while Sabria Hunter added 14 (4-9 FT). Mikaela Hibbs connected on 3 three-pointers to finished with 10 points.

The Lady Raiders had won two of their previous three games before falling to 7-9 this evening.

Harding will play at Canfield on Saturday. On Monday, Fitch returns home to face East.