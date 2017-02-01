Fugitives of the Week: 2 men charged with Liberty shooting

Michael Devontae Curry, 21, and William Shakoor, 20, are charged with attempted murder and aggravated robbery

Michael Devontae Curry and William Shakoor; attempted murder, aggravated robbery.
Left: Michael Devontae Curry, Right: William Shakoor

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for two men, charged with shooting a man in Liberty last month. 

Michael Devontae Curry, 21, and William Shakoor, 20, are charged with attempted murder and aggravated robbery. A warrant for their arrest was issued by the Liberty Police Department.

The Marshals say Curry and Shakoor shot a man on Catherine Street on January 27.

A witness called police just before 5 a.m. after he heard gunshots and saw the man lying on the ground. The witness said he saw two men driving away in a green vehicle.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Investigators say Curry and Shakoor should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those with information should contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.

