General Motors announces more ‘production downtime’ at Lordstown

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – General Motors Lordstown Complex have added several weeks of production downtime to the 2017 schedule.

Spokesman Tom Mock said GM is not commenting on the timing of the down weeks or the impact it may have on the production scheduled. He said the action is being taken to align Chevy Cruze production with market demand.

General Motors suspended its third shift of production in Lordstown last month citing a shift in production to match market demand. The company said more people were buying bigger vehicles and pickup trucks.

In a news release issued Wednesday, General Motors said sales of the Cruze were up 22 percent in January, having its best-ever January retail sales.