Highly contested race brewing for Struthers judgeship

Jamie Dunn filed petitions Wednesday at the Mahoning County Board Elections

By Published: Updated:
Courtroom Generic

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – A new judge will sit on the bench in Struthers next year. Judge James Lanzo is serving his last term, and the race is shaping up to be highly competitive.

Jamie Dunn filed petitions Wednesday at the Mahoning County Board Elections. Dunn has been a visiting judge in court for more than 16 years. He says he’s uniquely qualified to sit on the bench.

“I believe the other two individuals in the race with me, neither of them have that kind of experience, so that sets up apart,” Dunn said.

Three others made the filing deadline. They are Damian De Genova, James E. Lanzo, son of the outgoing judge; and Dominic Leone.

