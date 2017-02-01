Howland foursome signs national Letters of Intent

The Howland football team officially sent four players to the college level Wednesday morning.

Senior Victor Williams signed with the University of Toledo. Williams recorded 90 tackles this past season with 15 sacks and 3 interceptions on defense. He also racked up 1,282 all-purpose yards for the Tigers. Williams was a four year starter for Howland, and hopes to have the same early impact for the Rockets, “Every freshman wants to go play on the field so, I just want to work my butt off this offseason to get where I need to be. They expect me to come out. They expect their money’s worth.”, Williams said.

Senior linebacker Stephen Baugh broke a school record with 151 tackles this season. He also recorded 11 sacks and scored 5 total touchdowns. Baugh signed with Walsh University today.

Senior tailback Tyriq Ellis officially committed to Malone University. Ellis rushed for over one thousand yards, and scored 16 touchdowns for Howland this past season.

Senior lineman Ryan Jones will continue his athletic and academic career at Case Western Reserve.