Howland foursome signs National Letters of Intent

Senior Victor Williams signed with the University of Toledo

By Published:
Howland foursome signs national Letters of Intent

The Howland football team officially sent four players to the college level Wednesday morning.

Senior Victor Williams signed with the University of Toledo. Williams recorded 90 tackles this past season with 15 sacks and 3 interceptions on defense. He also racked up 1,282 all-purpose yards for the Tigers. Williams was a four year starter for Howland, and hopes to have the same early impact for the Rockets, “Every freshman wants to go play on the field so, I just want to work my butt off this offseason to get where I need to be. They expect me to come out. They expect their money’s worth.”, Williams said.

Senior linebacker Stephen Baugh broke a school record with 151 tackles this season. He also recorded 11 sacks and scored 5 total touchdowns. Baugh signed with Walsh University today.

Senior tailback Tyriq Ellis officially committed to Malone University. Ellis rushed for over one thousand yards, and scored 16 touchdowns for Howland this past season.

Senior lineman Ryan Jones will continue his athletic and academic career at Case Western Reserve.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s