Janet M. Clegg Obituary

February 1, 2017 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published: Updated:
Janet M. Clegg, North Jackson, Ohio - obit

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – Janet M. Clegg, 78, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, February 1, with her family by her side.

Janet was born August 27, 1938 in Sagamore, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Jesse M. and Vera (Eiselman) Yount.

Janet moved to the area in 1956 and graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1958.

She worked as a bookkeeper and secretary, retiring from the Youngstown Saxon Club after 25 years.

Janet was a member of the Pythian Sisters of North Jackson. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Janet is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard Clegg; two children, Lynette (Tim) Gibbs of North Jackson and Richard Clegg of North Jackson; two grandchildren, Jenna (Mike) Frisk and Jordan Gibbs; as well as one great-grandchild, her pride and joy, Landree M. Frisk. Janet will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all of those who knew her as “Nanny.”

In addition to her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Cuddy, Elaine Yount, Gene Levosky and Beverly Little and her brother, Darhl Yount.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 4, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Ave.

Funeral services will follow the calling hours at 12:00 Noon.

Interment will take place at North Jackson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley or to Patient Access Network Foundation.

Family and friends may send condolences to www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, February 3 at the following approximate times:
12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s