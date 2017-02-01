Janet M. Clegg Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – Janet M. Clegg, 78, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, February 1, with her family by her side.

Janet was born August 27, 1938 in Sagamore, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Jesse M. and Vera (Eiselman) Yount.

Janet moved to the area in 1956 and graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1958.

She worked as a bookkeeper and secretary, retiring from the Youngstown Saxon Club after 25 years.

Janet was a member of the Pythian Sisters of North Jackson. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends and spending time with her kids and grandkids.

Janet is survived by her husband of 52 years, Richard Clegg; two children, Lynette (Tim) Gibbs of North Jackson and Richard Clegg of North Jackson; two grandchildren, Jenna (Mike) Frisk and Jordan Gibbs; as well as one great-grandchild, her pride and joy, Landree M. Frisk. Janet will be greatly missed by her family, friends and all of those who knew her as “Nanny.”

In addition to her parents, Janet is preceded in death by her sisters, Dorothy Cuddy, Elaine Yount, Gene Levosky and Beverly Little and her brother, Darhl Yount.

Family will receive friends on Saturday, February 4, from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Ave.

Funeral services will follow the calling hours at 12:00 Noon.

Interment will take place at North Jackson Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley or to Patient Access Network Foundation.

Family and friends may send condolences to www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

