John E. Billig Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – John E. Billig, age 68, of Shenango Street, Greenville, passed away Tuesday morning, February 1, 2017 in McGee’s Hospital, Pittsburgh.

He was born on October 17, 1948 and had attended Greenville High School.

John worked part time shoveling individuals sidewalks and mowing lawns.

He previously attended North Salem Wesleyan Church.

John enjoyed fishing, riding his scooter around town and he truly loved spending time with his grandchildren.

His wife, the former Eleanor Marie Mittelstadt, passed away in 2002.

Survivors include, four daughters, Cindy R. Moffatt of Mercer, Cathy M. Moffatt of Grove City, Crystal L. Morgan and her husband, Daniel of Greenville and Jeannette J. Miller of Mercer; two sons, David P. Moffatt and his wife Katie of Greenville and Johnny Yavanovich of Jamestown; a brother, Dicky Brown of Greenville; ten grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Jane Brown; two sisters, Pat and Carole; a granddaughter, Eleanor Marie Moffatt and a grandson, Billy Zuschlag.

Calling hours will be held Friday, February 3, 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Friday, February 3 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.