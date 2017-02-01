Man accused of Youngstown triple-murder in court for final pretrial

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The process of seating a jury to hear the murder case against Robert Seman is set to get underway later this week.

It has been almost two years since Seman was charged with the murders of 10-year-old Corinne Gump and her grandparents, Bill and Judy Schmidt. Seman is accused of setting the fire in Youngstown that killed them.

Corinne Gump was scheduled to testify against Seman that day in a rape case.

Seman was back in court Wednesday with his lawyers for a final hearing before trial begins next week.

This Friday afternoon, roughly 160 prospective jurors will come to the courthouse and fill out questionnaires before being called back individually to answer questions about what they may know about the case.

