Mooney’s Anderson signs with YSU

Anderson chose to play for the Penguins over Navy, Eastern Michigan, Air Force, Eastern Kentucky, Dartmouth, and Duquesne

By Published: Updated:
Cardinal Mooney football standout Ray Anderson has verbally committed to continue his football career at the U.S. Naval Academy.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Cardinal Mooney Senior Ray Anderson has signed a National Letter of Intent with the Youngstown State Football Program.

He was previously committed to Navy, before decommitting from the Midshipmen Tuesday morning.

As a standout linebacker for the Cardinals last season, Anderson amassed 136 total tackles. He also piled up eight sacks, two forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries on the season.

Anderson chose to play for the Penguins over Navy, Eastern Michigan, Air Force, Eastern Kentucky, Dartmouth, and Duquesne.

Related Posts

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s