Mooney’s Philibin bound for Michigan

Cardinal Mooney soccer standout Lizzie Philibin officially signed her National Letter of Intent to the University of Michigan on Tuesday.

Philibin is a three-year letterwinner for the Cardinals.  She finished her high school career with 87 goals and 58 assists.

Last season she was named First-Team All-Ohio in Division III.

“Oh, I’m so thrilled.  Michigan has always been my number one choice,” Philibin said. “Since I was a little girl, I always wanted to go there, so it’s kinda like a dream come true. When I went and visited, it just clicked. I just knew that I wanted to be there.”

Philibin also was a placekicker on the Mooney football team, earning a letter last Fall as the first female football player in school history.

She chose the Wolverines over Central Michigan, Miami of Ohio, Bucknell, and Michigan State.

