YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown police are investigating after a home and car were damaged by gunfire on the south side of the city.

Witnesses told police they heard about six shots fired about 9 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 80 E. Boston Avenue.

Police found a bullet hole in the kitchen window of the house and a car parked outside was also hit by gunfire.

No one was injured.

The witnesses said they did not see anyone in the area or any vehicle drive away.

Police are still investigating.