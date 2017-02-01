Murphy signs NLI to Bowling Green

By Published:
Jordan Murphy, Crestview High School, signs leter of intent to play football at Bowling Green
Crestview's Jordan Murphy is joined by coaches and family as he signs his NLI to Bowling Green Wednesday.

COLUMBIANA, OH (WKBN)-Crestview standout Jordan Murphy put pen to paper on Wednesday signing his National Letter of Intent to play football at Bowling Green University.

The senior was a member of the 5 Blocks of Granite this past season racking up 36 tackles, 15 for a loss, 3 sacks, 8 hurries and two forced fumbles for the Rebels.

In his junior year, Murphy set a school record with 29 tackles for a loss and hopes to be a threat on the BG defensive line as an end.

“That was something I knew if I come there, there’s a very high chance that I’m going to be winning a lot, and going to championships and bowl games, and that was pretty big,” says Murphy.

He picked the Falcons over Eastern Michigan, Iowa State, Toledo, Yale and Ohio. Murphy committed in August and was actually offered a scholarship during his first call with the Bowling Green coaching staff after they watched his film.

