Newton Falls teen charged with assaulting police officer

Deputies were called to the South Canal Street home on Tuesday night after the girl called police

By Published:
Generic police

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – A 16-year-old Newton Falls girl is charged with assault on an officer, who she called after a fight with her stepfather on Tuesday night.

The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department said the girl’s stepdad confronted her for skipping school, and the two began arguing. A police report said the girl tried to kick her stepfather and then threw a television remote at him before calling police.

The sergeant investigating the complaint said the girl slammed the door, trying to hit him with it. He was struck in the arm trying to block the door from hitting his face, according to the report.

The girl was arrested and taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.

