Paul Francis Skertic Obituary

FOWLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Paul Francis Skertic, 75, passed away on Wednesday, February 1, 2017 at O’Brien Memorial in Masury.

He was born on June 26, 1941 in Masury, Ohio, son of the late Matthew and Emma (Kunovic) Skertic.

Paul retired from Packard Electric in 1998.

He was a veteran of the United States Army having served from 1959 to 1962.

Paul was a member of St. Bernadette Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus. He was an avid fisherman and especially loved fly fishing.

He was deeply loved by his son, Ronald “Bud” (Belinda) Skertic of Fowler; his daughters, Kelly Yurko and Barb Scrivin; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his brothers, Matt (Rose) Skertic and Gerard Skertic; as well as his lifelong buddym Dick (Susan and daughter Debbie) Poltar.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A private graveside service has been held at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

