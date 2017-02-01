Penguins Sheary out 4 to 6 weeks with upper-body injury

The injury is the latest hit to Pittsburgh's depth.

Pittsburgh Penguins Hockey - Pittsburgh Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Conor Sheary’s breakout season with the Pittsburgh Penguins hit a speed bump on Wednesday. The team says the second-year forward is out 4 to 6 weeks due to an upper-body injury.

Sheary is third on the team with 17 goals while working on a line with captain Sidney Crosby. Sheary’s 35 points rank fourth for the defending Stanley Cup champions. It’s unclear when the 24-year-old was hurt. Sheary played 16:52 and picked up an assist in Tuesday night’s 4-2 victory over Nashville.

The injury is the latest hit to Pittsburgh’s depth. Center Evgeni Malkin is out indefinitely with a knee injury and forward Matt Cullen remains out with a broken foot, though Cullen said Wednesday he is nearing a return.

