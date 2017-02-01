Prosecutors plan on using DNA to convict man charged in beating death

Prosecutors say Lance Hundley set fire to Erika Huff's house to cover up the crime

Published:
Prosecutors said they will use DNA to try to convict Lance Hundley of murder.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man accused of killing a Youngstown woman and setting her home on fire continues toward a scheduled September trial.

Lance Hundley, of Warren, faces the death penalty if convicted.

In court Wednesday morning, prosecutors said they plan to use DNA evidence as part of their case.

He is accused of beating 41-year-old Erika Huff to death inside her south side home and attacking the woman’s mother in November 2015. Huff’s mother survived but was left badly injured.

Prosecutors say Hundley then set fire to the house to cover up the crime.

In April, Hundley claimed someone was out to get him, saying he saw one of the victim’s family members in the jail parking lot.

He was taken to a maximum security mental health facility in July after an outburst in court.

In December, Judge Maureen Sweeney ruled Hundley is competent to stand trial.

